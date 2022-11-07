Jeff Saturday becomes first head coach with no college or pro coaching experience in 61 years

Posted by Mike Florio on November 7, 2022, 2:28 PM EST
Coach Norm Van Brocklin with Vikings in 1961(Photo By JOHN CROFT/Star Tribune via Getty Images)
Norm Van Brocklin’s most enduring record still stands. Another lesser-known longstanding accomplishment has been matched.

Van Brocklin, who still holds the single-game record with 554 passing yards, was the last former player with no college or pro coaching experience to become head coach. Before today.

In 1960, Van Brocklin won the NFL’s MVP award, with the Eagles. The next year, he became the head coach of the Vikings, an expansion franchise.

Van Brocklin had one winning season and no playoff appearances in six seasons with the Vikings. Along the way, he alienated quarterback Fran Tarkenton, who eventually demanded to be traded.

In 1968, Van Brocklin became head coach of the Falcons. Again, he had one winning season. Again, he had no playoff appearances.

Saturday presumably will be a head coach for only eight games. But who knows? The same guy who hired him to be the interim head coach could hire Saturday to be the permanent head coach. It’s one of the benefits of being the owner.

15 responses to “Jeff Saturday becomes first head coach with no college or pro coaching experience in 61 years

  3. Wait…what? This can’t be real. Is Irsay binge drinking again? This is beyond outrageous. Holy hell what an absolute clown show

  5. Should be interesting in the coaches meetings that they were all passed over for a guy fresh out of the booth and nobody with OC experience on staff.

    They should just quit.

  6. He and Mark Davis are having a contest for the leagues dumbest owner.

    If this isn’t blatant tanking, what else could it be?

  12. Not sure why everyone is trashing the former head coach so much without taking a very hard look at the GM.

  13. Just as well though I can’t believe there’s not a somewhat qualified person within that Colts organization to be HC for 8 more games!

  14. lasersepi says:
    November 7, 2022 at 2:38 pm
    Could he really do worse than what they had?

    175Rate This
    ——————————————————————————————
    They could do much worse. Teams have gone through seasons winless. More than once.

