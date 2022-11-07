Jeff Saturday on Monday morning: I’m sure frustration within Colts is at an all-time high

USA TODAY Sports

News emerged that the Colts had fired head coach Frank Reich at about 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday.

At around 12:45 p.m. ET, news emerged that Indianapolis was hiring former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday to be the club’s interim head coach.

But before either of those things happened, Saturday joined a local Indianapolis radio station to do his weekly Monday morning hit, discussing what had happened in the Colts game the day before.

So, at 9:30 a.m. ET, Saturday was on with Kevin & Query on 107.5 The Fan and was asked a variety of questions, including if he thought Reich was a coach who knew he was at the end of his leash.

“Yeah, he definitely is not a mail-it-in guy. So, as far as where he sits and the frustrating part, I’m assuming, for Frank is that, in the biggest moments, his best players have not made the plays,” Saturday said. “And as a coach, you try to get your guys in the right spot to do the right thing. So, as we all heap on what’s going on with Frank, we have to be thoughtful of the other guys as well.

“… But I’m just saying in general, from a guy who continues to bring ideas to the table, that’s got to be tough. And I haven’t been in his position, but I can’t imagine that being an easy thing to keep going over. But they’ve got to figure it out. They’ve got to find a way and you’ve got to get the most out of your guys. So, I’m sure the frustration is at an all-time high and disappointment aligns with that. I can’t imagine the feeling today.”

Saturday also said he was “shocked” by the Colts firing former offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week.

“Don’t know the reason, haven’t asked Frank what was the thought process on it,” Saturday said. “But that was a shocking move for me as well, just from the way the whole season has went through. And they may have addressed it in the Indy media, I just hadn’t seen it or followed up on it.”

It stands to reason that Saturday had an idea of what was going to happen in a matter of hours when he did the radio appearance. And in the grand scheme of things, Saturday’s comments don’t mean all that much.

But it is one more thing that’s happened on what has already been quite a Monday.

The Colts are slated to have a press conference at 6 p.m. ET with Saturday, G.M. Chris Ballard, and team owner Jim Irsay.