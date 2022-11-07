Jeffrey Simmons on Patrick Mahomes: The play is never over with that guy

Getty Images

A look at the box score for Sunday night’s game would lead someone to believe that the Chiefs cruised to victory over the Titans.

The Chiefs had more than twice as many yards as their opponents and Patrick Mahomes had his third-most passing yards in a game, but the Chiefs wound up needing overtime to secure their 20-17 victory over the Titans. Getting to the extra period required a heroic effort from Mahomes as he came up with a 20-yard run on third-and-17 on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and then ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mahomes then ran for a two-point conversion and his work with his feet wound up overshadowing a massive day through the air.

Mahomes then led a drive for the game-winning field goal in overtime and his ability to turn nothing into something left Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons marveling at the quarterback’s ability.

“The play is never over with that guy,” Simmons said, via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star.

The Titans made life difficult for the Chiefs for most of Sunday night, but Mahomes was able to pull out a win and add another page to the remarkable record book he’s writing in the NFL.