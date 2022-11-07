Jim Irsay: Chris Ballard will remain Colts’ General Manager in 2023

Getty Images

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich today, but owner Jim Irsay says he won’t fire General Manager Chris Ballard.

Asked if he plans on Ballard being the G.M. in 2023, Irsay said he has no doubt.

“Of course, yes, I do. There’s no question about that,” Irsay said.

That sounds emphatic, but Irsay also stated emphatically just eight days ago that he had no thoughts about firing Reich. So Irsay may change his mind about Ballard as well.

But Irsay indicated that the media have been too hard on Ballard.

“You guys can try to diminish him all you want, but that’s just your words. They have no substance to them. The guy’s a winner and he’s been immensely successful,” Irsay said.

Although Irsay acknowledged that not all of Ballard’s moves have panned out, Irsay compared Ballard to Michael Jordan.

“No one’s perfect. We all miss a lot. You know how many shots Michael Jordan’s missed?” Irsay said.

Michael Jordan missed plenty of shots, but he also won six championships. Ballard is in his sixth season as G.M. of the Colts, and they’ve never made it past the divisional round of the playoffs. But Ballard only has to impress one person to keep his job, and that person is Irsay, who says Ballard is safe.