Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 7, 2022, 11:50 AM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Eight days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen that Irsay is giving no thought to firing coach Frank Reich. Irsay apparently has given some thought to it since then.

Reich is out, despite the team’ 3-5-1 record. And despite basically having a shift from quarterback Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger forced upon him by a business decision to avoid owing Ryan an extra $17 million in 2022.

It’s only a surprise because Irsay didn’t do it sooner. Given that Reich was the in-house champion for quarterback Carson Wentz, I assumed Irsay would make a change after the Colts lost to the hapless Jaguars in Week 18 with a playoff berth on the line.

Ballard quite possibly calmed Irsay down. Now, Ballard may not want to buy any lettuce.

At the same time Irsay said “rather emphatically” that he wouldn’t fire Reich, Irsay also said he wouldn’t fire G.M. Chris Ballard. So, given what played out today, that’s the next logical step — regardless of whether it should be.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Jim Irsay did an abrupt about-face on Frank Reich; is Chris Ballard next?

  1. Irsay sure does change his mind a lot. He was hyping up Matt Ryan to the press about a week before he insisted on benching him.

  4. No, all have been given a chance in sequence. Irsay pre packaged this in the offseason and early season by emphatically stating the winning the early games against Jax and Ten were the litmus test. Then, they were given another chance against same. Again failure. They failed, largely on offense. Wentz, then Ryan, then Ehlinger had chances to pull the offense together. Each wholly endorsed by Reich. The offense quit playing for Reich, for whatever reason. Ballard has had his worst misteps when the input was largely from Reich. Lots of good drafts and players. Next move is about a future coach and will they want to work with Ballard and co.?

  5. The biggest mistake was trying to pull a Denver Broncos and bring in an over the hill QB for a title run each of the last 4 years.

    To be clear while Manning was the QB for that Broncos playoff run he was so bad that a healthy Manning rode the bench for almost the entire regular season before being reinstated for the playoffs. Brock Osweiller would’ve won that SB just as well as Manning did nothing special that playoffs, the defense did the work and he took the credit.

  6. Owner is erratic. Team has largely been in disarray since Luck retired 2 weeks before the season. Occassional sparks of good play followed by puzzling bouts of terrible play. I think Reich is a good coach, but the team didn’t play up to the talent level.

  7. Tank job for sure!
    Take away a top rated player and replace with a scrub. No surprise of the outcome. It was part of the plan all along
    Not enough perfume to cover this stinker

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.