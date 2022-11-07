Jim Irsay: I’m glad Jeff Saturday has no NFL coaching experience

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 8:57 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Colts shocked just about everyone with their decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich on Monday and Saturday was in that group.

Saturday said at a Monday night press conference that shocked would be an “understatement” for his reaction to getting a call from Colts owner Jim Irsay about coaching the team. Saturday has no college or NFL coaching experience and was working as an analyst at ESPN before returning to the Colts, but Irsay said that he doesn’t see that as a negative.

Irsay called Saturday “fully capable” of handling the job and said he’s “glad” that Saturday does not have any NFL coaching experience. Irsay said he feels that way because Saturday hasn’t “learned the fear” that comes with coaching in the league and causes too many coaches to lean too heavily on analytics.

The Colts did not have to follow the protocols of the Rooney Rule to hire Saturday as their interim coach, but they would have to interview other candidates before naming a full-time successor to Reich. Irsay said that the hire is for “eight games and hopefully more” during the press conference, but the team will presumably wait to see Saturday coach at little bit before making any long-term plans.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Jim Irsay: I’m glad Jeff Saturday has no NFL coaching experience

  2. Jim Irsay is so dysfunctional.
    That’s why he was probably one of the least qualified to talk about Daniel Snyder, he might not be a creep ( as far as we know ) but he definitely doesn’t need to run a team either.

  4. “Feel the fear” of coaching by using analytics? Does he think before he talks?

  5. Not sure which is most surprising. Irsay hiring Saturday five minutes after firing Reich or Saturday thinking he can get up off the couch and, with zero experience, head coach an NFL team..

  9. Irsay is rapidly morphing into the late Al Davis. How long before he calls a press conference announcing Saturday’s firing complete with overhead projector and all?

  10. No doubt that Jim Irsay hired Saturday with the hope of getting a good QB in next years draft. I hope Saturday shocks Irsay by winning enough games that the Colts don’t get the high draft pick that Irsay wants.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.