Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor

Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.

It also could potentially keep him from playing.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Allen “likely” will be limited in practice this week. It’s regarded, per Rapoport, as an injury to “monitor.” Allen is still undergoing tests.

The 6-2 Bills face the surprisingly 7-1 Vikings on Sunday. If Allen can’t play, Case Keenum would take over.

CKeenum connected with Diggs on the last-ditch, postseason game-winning pass against the Saints in January 2018. It would be more than fitting for a Bizarro Minneapolis Miracle to play out in Buffalo, if Allen isn’t available.

It’s far to early to make any assumptions. It’s not too early to consider the potential implications.

11 responses to “Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor

  1. Chiefs take over the AFCs #1 Seed after the Vikings take care of the Bills. No tiebreak needed.

  2. Hey Bills Madia, that opening night win over the depleted Rams wasn’t the Super Bowl after all, was it?

  3. Dawson Knox’s disappearance after signing a massive extension should be national news.

  5. KC fans talking about the #1 seed after the Chiefs barely beating the QB less Titans, priceless.

  7. burlingtonbills says:
    November 7, 2022 at 3:17 pm
    _____________________________________________________

    Why?

  8. The chiefs almost lost to a team with no qb…While the bills DID lose to a team with no qb.

  10. Anyone catch the INT’s Allen had against Green Bay.

    WTF was he thinking on the one he threw into the ground.

    The magic dust is wearing off Cinderella.

    Josh Allen has peaked. Still a really good player but his best games have already happened.

    Unlike other QB’s who’d best days are ahead of him, I don’t believe Allen’s are.

  11. burlingtonbills says:
    November 7, 2022 at 3:17 pm
    I mean, not really having won a meaningful game in almost 30 years hasn’t stopped Bills fans from chirping.

Leave a Reply

