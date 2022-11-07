Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor

Getty Images

Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.

It also could potentially keep him from playing.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Allen “likely” will be limited in practice this week. It’s regarded, per Rapoport, as an injury to “monitor.” Allen is still undergoing tests.

The 6-2 Bills face the surprisingly 7-1 Vikings on Sunday. If Allen can’t play, Case Keenum would take over.

CKeenum connected with Diggs on the last-ditch, postseason game-winning pass against the Saints in January 2018. It would be more than fitting for a Bizarro Minneapolis Miracle to play out in Buffalo, if Allen isn’t available.

It’s far to early to make any assumptions. It’s not too early to consider the potential implications.