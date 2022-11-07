Josh Palmer took opportunities “and ran with them” against Falcons

Getty Images

The Chargers went into Sunday’s game against the Falcons without wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, so they needed someone to step up to make plays in the passing game if they were going to get a win.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer proved to be up to the task. Palmer had eight catches for 106 yards on Sunday, including three catches for 51 yards to help the Chargers to game-tying and game-winning field goals in the final minutes.

“This was a real feature game for Josh,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said, via the team’s website. “I thought you saw the type of receiver we believe he is. He got his opportunities today and he really took them and ran with them.”

The Chargers will hope to be back at full strength in future weeks, but playing shorthanded offered a chance for Palmer and others to show that they can be counted on in the future. Palmer showed that on Sunday and that could be a significant development for the Chargers down the stretch this season.