Kareem Hunt: I was cool with whatever happened at trading deadline

Getty Images

Last week, it seemed like running back Kareem Hunt‘s time with the Browns could be up following the team’s Monday night victory over the Bengals.

But then the trade deadline came and went and Hunt remained with his hometown team.

Hunt said Monday that he was feeling emotional as the game started, knowing it could be his last with Cleveland. Hunt’s contract is up at the end of the season and the Browns reportedly received some interest in the running back.

But Hunt is just fine sticking with Cleveland for the rest of 2022.

“It is what it is,” Hunt said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’ve got a job to do. I was cool with whatever happened.”

Hunt received some praise from G.M. Andrew Berry, who told reporters during Cleveland’s bye last week that he’s expecting Hunt to have a strong second half of the season.

“I guess it’s nice, but I’m just going to show up and work,” Hunt said. “I’m not going to worry about the outside noise and stuff. I was just worried about showing up to work wherever.”

Working in tandem with running back Nick Chubb, Hunt has 305 yards rushing with three touchdowns plus 19 receptions for 117 yards with one receiving touchdown in 2022.

“I just want opportunities to be able to make plays and play the game I love,” Hunt said. “I feel I can help this team or any team in the NFL win. It doesn’t really matter to me.”