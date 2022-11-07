Kenyan Drake scores second touchdown, giving Ravens a 27-6 lead

Getty Images

The Ravens won’t lose this lead.

They cashed in on a Justin Houston interception of Andy Dalton on a tipped pass by Brent Urban with a three-play, 17-yard touchdown drive. Kenyan Drake scored his second touchdown of the night, running it in from the 3-yard line.

Drake has 19 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns. His first score covered 1 yard.

With 6:55 remaining, the Ravens lead the Saints 27-6.

Houston has three tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

The Saints have only 150 yards, with 116 coming on their two field goal drives.