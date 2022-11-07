Kyler Murray: We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 9:48 AM EST
The Cardinals got off to their best start of the season on Sunday, but it wasn’t a sign of things to come for their offense.

Kyler Murray‘s touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was the first opening possession touchdown of the year for Arizona, but the offense wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter of the game. Bad snaps, penalties and a Murray fumble conspired to keep the Cardinals from scoring on seven straight drives and then the defense gave up a 51-yard catch-and-run by tight end Noah Fant after they finally cut Seattle’s lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Zach Ertz said after the game that the Cardinals “think we’re past certain things and they show up in critical situations.” Murray was at the same loss to explain why the team can’t put together consistent performances.

“I couldn’t give you the answer why or what. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Murray said, via the team’s website.

At 3-6, the Cardinals are running out of time to show that they’re capable of more than they’ve shown so far this season. If they can’t, there will be questions about whether the current leadership can bring the kind of success that the Cardinals are looking for.

  2. I know the answer, the new Call of Duty is out. Should have kept that homework clause Keim!

  4. They quit on that coach before the season started right? Sure looked that way game 1, especially Murray.

  5. They shot themselves in the foot, first drafting a very short QB that can’t see enough of the field, without scrambling, to be an effective NFL QB, they then doubled down and gave that QB a massive new contract, and third they hired a failed coach from a middling college program. You can also mention singing way over the hill FA’s that either are no longer good or can’t stay on the field very long.

  6. The Kyler Murray hate is weird. This is going to be the best job opening in the league.

  7. nfldivas says:
    November 7, 2022 at 9:58 am
    They shot themselves in the foot, they hired a failed coach from a middling college program.
    _____________

    Kingsbury was coaching at USC when Arizona hired him. USC is hardly a middling college program.

  8. this guy isn’t special at all. Think of the other short QBs in the league who played for over a decade. Russell Wilson (at least 2 years ago) is extremely elusive. Vick had elite athletic ability, best athlete on the field most of the time. What does Murray bring to the table besides running around looking like an overgrown toddler? He won’t play in this league for 10+ years. At least he got paid.

  9. Murray’s issues are multiple but mostly immaturity. He’s got the arm and the legs. But he isn’t committed to the preparation. Yells at teammates for their mistakes. Refuses to tuck the ball away when he runs. Sulks after his own mistakes. Leads by complain rather than encouragement. Gotta feel bad for Arizona fans to have three K’s but no outs.

