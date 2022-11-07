Kyler Murray: We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot

Getty Images

The Cardinals got off to their best start of the season on Sunday, but it wasn’t a sign of things to come for their offense.

Kyler Murray‘s touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins was the first opening possession touchdown of the year for Arizona, but the offense wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter of the game. Bad snaps, penalties and a Murray fumble conspired to keep the Cardinals from scoring on seven straight drives and then the defense gave up a 51-yard catch-and-run by tight end Noah Fant after they finally cut Seattle’s lead to 24-21 in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Zach Ertz said after the game that the Cardinals “think we’re past certain things and they show up in critical situations.” Murray was at the same loss to explain why the team can’t put together consistent performances.

“I couldn’t give you the answer why or what. We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Murray said, via the team’s website.

At 3-6, the Cardinals are running out of time to show that they’re capable of more than they’ve shown so far this season. If they can’t, there will be questions about whether the current leadership can bring the kind of success that the Cardinals are looking for.