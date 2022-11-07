Lamar Jackson throws 100th career touchdown pass

Posted by Charean Williams on November 7, 2022, 8:50 PM EST
Lamar Jackson threw 16 touchdown passes in 12 games last season. He has 16 in nine games this season.

His 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely on Monday Night was the 100th of Jackson’s five-year career and has the Ravens out to a 7-0 lead over the Saints.

Jackson went 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown on the team’s second possession, directing an 11-play, 76-yard drive. His completions went to five different targets, including DeSean Jackson.

DeSean Jackson caught a 16-yarder in his debut with the team.

Lamar Jackson also ran 4 yards for a first down on third-and-one.

The Saints punted on their first two drives, picking up only one first down.

  2. I don’t watch a lot of ravens games. Now I know why. He is an awful QB. If he isn’t leaving them hanging out to dry, he’s overthrowing them by a lot. He’s not just a little off, he’s terrible. This is my second ravens game this year and I’m sorry, he stinks. Great at running, awful awful awful passer.

