Matt Hennessy will not play Thursday; A.J. Terrell remains out of practice

Getty Images

The Falcons will not have offensive lineman Matt Hennessy for Thursday Night Football, coach Arthur Smith said Monday.

Hennessy injured his knee on a 3-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson in the third quarter Sunday. Hennessy was filling in at left guard for Elijah Wilkinson, who the Falcons placed on injured reserve on Saturday with a knee injury.

Colby Gossett finished the game at left guard.

Hennessy lost the training camp battle for the starting center job to Drew Dalman, so Sunday marked his first start of the season.

Hennessy was one of four players the Falcons estimated would have missed practice had the team practiced Monday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) and safety Erik Harris (foot) also were listed as non-participants.

Terrell has missed the past two games with his injury, and Harris was inactive Sunday.

Franks was injured during Sunday’s game.