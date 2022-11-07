Mike Hilton underwent surgery on his fractured pinkie

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton underwent surgery on his pinkie last Tuesday. Hilton said he fractured his pinkie in three places and also tore a ligament.

He is not sure exactly what play it happened on during the second quarter of the Bengals’ Oct. 31 game against the Browns.

Hilton said he felt pain, and, when he took off his glove, he knew it was bad.

He missed Sunday’s game against the Panthers but vows to play against the Steelers on Nov. 20 after the team’s off week this week.

“It was just a quick turnaround, and they didn’t want to risk possible re-injury [vs. Carolina],” Hilton said, via Richard Skinner of WKRC. “It was actually a little worse than most people think just for a pinky, but I’ll be ready to go after the bye.”

Hilton finished the Browns game despite the pain, playing on adrenaline, he said.

“I’ve broken both my thumbs and had surgery on them before, so apparently my fingers aren’t the strong part of my body,” Hilton said. “I just have to work and try to get that range of motion back and just try to strengthen [the finger], especially knowing how I use my hands tackling-wise. I have to still be able to be myself and go out there and compete.”

Hilton has 36 tackles in eight games.