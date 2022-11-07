Monday Night Football: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry among the inactives

Getty Images

The Ravens will not have running back Gus Edwards for Monday Night Football. Edwards, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, was among the team’s inactives.

Edwards was injured during the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Bucs, leaving Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to handle most of the backfield duties tonight against the Saints.

Rookie Isaiah Likely again will step in for inactive starting tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder).

Receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive guard Ben Cleveland, outside linebacker David Ojabo and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are the Ravens’ other inactives.

Receiver DeSean Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith will make their Ravens’ debuts, while outside linebacker Tyus Bowser will make his season debut. Receiver Binjimen Victor will make his NFL debut.

The Saints won’t have receiver Jarvis Landry, who hasn’t played since Week 4. He was questionable with an ankle injury and is among the team’s inactives.

New Orleans already had ruled out cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee).

The Saints’ other inactives are offensive lineman Wyatt Davis and tight end Nick Vannett.