No practice for Ezekiel Elliott Monday

The Cowboys returned to work after their bye week on Monday, but running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t get on the field.

Elliott missed their Week Eight win over the Bears with a knee injury and he remained out of the light practice that the team held to kick off their week. Their first full practice session of the week will come on Wednesday.

Elliott said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, that his knee feels better than it did last week, but that he is not sure when he will return to practice. He also said that he plans to wear a brace once he does return.

Tony Pollard ran 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Chicago and would be the No. 1 back against the Packers if Elliott isn’t ready to return.