Packers’ Romeo Doubs has high ankle sprain

The Packers’ injury-plagued receiving corps has suffered another loss.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has a high ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s usually a 4-6 week injury, although the Packers aren’t yet sure of his precise timeline for returning to the field.

Doubs leads all Packers wide receivers with 31 catches this season. He has played in all nine games while the rest of the receiving corps has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

For the 3-6 Packers, who are desperately trying to salvage a highly disappointing season, this is going to be one more challenge to overcome.