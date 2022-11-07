Packers’ Romeo Doubs has high ankle sprain

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2022, 12:38 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Packers’ injury-plagued receiving corps has suffered another loss.

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs has a high ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s usually a 4-6 week injury, although the Packers aren’t yet sure of his precise timeline for returning to the field.

Doubs leads all Packers wide receivers with 31 catches this season. He has played in all nine games while the rest of the receiving corps has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

For the 3-6 Packers, who are desperately trying to salvage a highly disappointing season, this is going to be one more challenge to overcome.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Packers’ Romeo Doubs has high ankle sprain

  1. It’s unfortunate to be injured, next man up is the mantra for this. But what caught my eye was he leads the packer WR with 31 catches. If there was a next man up in green bay they should have put him in a long time ago.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.