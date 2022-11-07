Patrick Mahomes nearly sets single-game pass attempt, completion record

Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans.

With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the all-time, single-game mark. Ditto for the single-game completion record, with Mahomes connecting 43 times.

The single-game attempt record of 70 was set by Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, on November 13, 1994. In that game, New England erased a 20-0 deficit against the Vikings, winning 26-20 in overtime. Bledsoe completed 45 throws that day, including the game-winner to Kevin Turner in the extra session.

Bledsoe set the single-game completion record of 45 that same day. Rams quarterback Jared Goff matched it on September 29, 2019 against the Buccaneers — in a 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mahomes’s performance as to attempts puts him in a four-way tie for third place on the all-time list, with Goff from his 45-completion game, Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna in 2001 against the Steelers, and Oilers quarterback George Blanda in 1964 against the Bills.

Mahomes is tied for fourth in single-game completions, along with Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in 2015 against the Packers, Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in 2012 against the Jaguars, and Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon in 2002 against the Steelers. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in third place, with 44 completions against the Ravens in 2017.