Patrick Mahomes nearly sets single-game pass attempt, completion record

Posted by Mike Florio on November 7, 2022, 10:12 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
On Sunday night, the Chiefs and Titans set a record for the biggest gap between completed passes for one team (43) and for the other (five). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly set two other single-game records in the 20-17 overtime win against the Titans.

With 68 pass attempts, Mahomes came within two of the all-time, single-game mark. Ditto for the single-game completion record, with Mahomes connecting 43 times.

The single-game attempt record of 70 was set by Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe, on November 13, 1994. In that game, New England erased a 20-0 deficit against the Vikings, winning 26-20 in overtime. Bledsoe completed 45 throws that day, including the game-winner to Kevin Turner in the extra session.

Bledsoe set the single-game completion record of 45 that same day. Rams quarterback Jared Goff matched it on September 29, 2019 against the Buccaneers — in a 55-40 loss to Tampa Bay.

Mahomes’s performance as to attempts puts him in a four-way tie for third place on the all-time list, with Goff  from his 45-completion game, Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna in 2001 against the Steelers, and Oilers quarterback George Blanda in 1964 against the Bills.

Mahomes is tied for fourth in single-game completions, along with Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in 2015 against the Packers, Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in 2012 against the Jaguars, and Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon in 2002 against the Steelers. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in third place, with 44 completions against the Ravens in 2017.

5 responses to “Patrick Mahomes nearly sets single-game pass attempt, completion record

  1. This game strategy is exhibit 1-68 why the Chiefs are no postseason threat. That gimmicky offense doesn’t work once things tighten up in the playoffs. 68 pass attempts in the playoffs = Loss

  3. Chris Collinworth: “Mahomes is just playing a totally different game than everybody else. He’s on a totally different level!”

    *Mahomes throws stupid interception*

    Collinsworth: *crickets*

  5. Yes, the NFL is WWE says:
    November 7, 2022 at 10:20 am
    ————-
    Yeah, you’re probably right. Four straight AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowls, and one Super Bowl Championship. I agree, this gimmicky offense has got no chance go forward.

