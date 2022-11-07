Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2022, 12:19 PM EST
NFL: NOV 06 Titans at Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played one of the most impressive games of his career on Sunday night, and he’s on his way to one of the most impressive seasons in NFL history.

Mahomes has 2,605 passing yards through eight games this season, which puts him on pace to pass for 5,536 yards in a 17-game season. That would be a new NFL record.

The current record of 5,477 yards was set by Peyton Manning in 2013. Manning did it in a 16-game season, and Mahomes may need that 17th game to reach the record, but Mahomes’ pace is impressive nonetheless.

And Mahomes has been picking up the pace recently, throwing for 446 yards on Sunday night after throwing for 423 yards in the Chiefs’ previous game against the 49ers. There have only been five games this season in which a quarterback threw for more than 400 yards, and two of those games are Mahomes in his last two games.

With the way Mahomes is playing now, the second league MVP award of his career could be coming at the end of this season.

7 responses to “Patrick Mahomes on pace to break NFL record for passing yards in a season

  1. And this is exactly why they have only one ring out of 5 post-season berths with Mahomes at QB. They have everything needed to win Super Bowls except the ability to run the ball. They’re headed for another playoff exit

  2. Mahomes has 2,605 passing yards through eight games this season

    ——-

    That’s like Lamar Jackson’s entire career

  3. It was amazing how Mahomes literally put the rest of the team on his back & literally took the ball himself down the field on the final drive in regulation time to score the TD. Then he nailed the 2-point conversion on his own as well! The guy is amazing, but I was sure scared for his health when he took off running like that. Lets hope the Chiefs O-Line improves as the season moves on so they can compete in the AFC playoffs

  4. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played one of the most impressive games of his career on Sunday night,
    But needed OT to get 20 points. Really impressive

  7. I recall some people saying Mahomes would not be the same without his high profile wide receiver that left.

