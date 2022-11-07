Raiders put Divine Deablo on injured reserve

Getty Images

Linebacker Divine Deablo was injured early in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and he will be out for several weeks before he’ll have a chance to return to action.

Deablo was placed on injured reserve Monday and will have to miss at least four games. He injured his forearm on the second defensive snap of Sunday’s game.

Deablo has started all eight games the Raiders have played this year and is leading the team with 74 tackles. Denzel Perryman, Blake Martinez, and Luke Masterson also saw time at linebacker on Sunday.

The Raiders filled Deablo’s roster spot with the previously reported signing of veteran cornerback Sidney Jones.