Report: Aaron Jones should be able to play this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 10:18 AM EST
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury.

Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. Per the report, Jones should be able to play against the Cowboys in Week 10.

Jones ran nine times for 25 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards before he was knocked out of the game.

The Packers are bracing for some bad injury news as a result of developments on Sunday. Word on Monday morning is that the team believes linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL in the 15-9 loss.

