Report: Greg Rousseau week-to-week with ankle sprain

The Bills lost for the second time this season on Sunday and it looks like their bid to bounce back against the Vikings in Week 10 may have to take place without the help of defensive end Greg Rousseau.

Rousseau left the 20-17 loss to the Jets after hurting his ankle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Rousseau has been diagnosed with a sprain and that he is considered week-to-week at the moment.

Rousseau had a tackle for loss while playing 14 defensive snaps before his injury on Sunday. He has 21 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits overall this season.

Von Miller, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson are also available on the edge of the defense in Buffalo.