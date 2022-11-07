Report: Matthew McConaughey joins the potential Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z bid

Getty Images

Alright, alright.

Allllllright.

Actor Matthew McConaughey, a fan of the Washington Commanders, now wants to be an owner of the team.

The New York Post reports that McConaughey will join the Jeff Bezos/Jay-Z group that hopes to purchase the franchise from Daniel Snyder.

An unnamed source told the Post that “Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back,” and that “he’s good pals with Dan Snyder.”

That last part may be critical to a Bezos bid. Peter King reported in his latest Football Morning in America column that Snyder won’t want to sell the team to Bezos, who owns the Washington Post. McConaughey could potentially snake-charm Snyder into signing off.

McConaughey is wealthy, but not nearly wealthy enough to purchase the majority interest in the team. The Washington Post has characterized McConaughey as being interested in forming or joining an investment group.

Ultimately, the highest bidder will likely get the team. To the extent that Snyder needs to sweeten up to one or more persons who may be buying the team, however, McConaughey could thump on his chest with one hand a few times and get Snyder to come around.