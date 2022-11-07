Report: Packers fear torn ACL for Rashan Gary

Getty Images

The Packers had several players leave Sunday’s loss to the Lions with injuries and at least one of them appears to be a season-ending one.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team believes linebacker Rashan Gary tore his ACL during the 15-9 loss. Gary was on crutches after leaving the game with a knee injury.

Gary leads the Packers with six sacks, seven tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits this season. Rookie Kingsley Enagbare will step into a larger role when and if that initial fear is confirmed.

The Packers will also be waiting for updates on running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, cornerback Eric Stokes, wide receiver Christian Watson, and linebacker Krys Barnes after a tough Sunday in Detroit.