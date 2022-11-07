Report: PJ Walker will start for Panthers on Thursday

Getty Images

The Panthers are turning back to P.J. Walker.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Walker will start for Carolina in the club’s Thursday night matchup against Atlanta.

Walker has started the last four games for the Panthers, with the team going 1-3. But after a pair of solid performances, Walker had a disastrous outing against the Bengals in Sunday’s 42-21 loss. He was replaced by Baker Mayfield at the start of the second half after Carolina went into the break down 35-0.

The Panthers had just 32 yards of offense in the first half, with their only first down coming via penalty.

Walker was 3-of-10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions in the contest.

Overall, Walker has completed 59 percent of his passes this season for 623 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mayfield was 14-of-20 for 155 yards with a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s loss. The Panthers also could have turned to Sam Darnold, who was activated off injured reserve on Monday.