Report: Sheldon Rankins suffered dislocated elbow Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets are set to be without a member of their defensive line for several weeks.

Sheldon Rankins left Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Bills with an injury and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the veteran defensive tackle suffered a dislocated elbow. He is expected to miss up to four-to-six weeks as a result, so an injured reserve stint could be in the cards.

Rankins has 25 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble while starting every game this season.

Rankins has been starting alongside Quinnen Williams this year. Nathan Shepherd and Solomon Thomas will be in line for bigger roles while he is out of the lineup.