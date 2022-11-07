Sam Ehlinger remains Colts’ starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Colts have a new head coach. They will not have a new quarterback.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday announced at his introductory news conference that Sam Ehlinger will remain the starter this week against the Raiders.

Then-head coach Frank Reich announced Oct. 24 the Colts would start Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Reich called it the best thing for the organization for Ehlinger to start over Nick Foles or Matt Ryan.

That remains the case despite Reich’s departure.

Ryan started the first seven games when the Colts went 3-3-1. He took 24 sacks, losing a league-high 184 yards, and threw a league-high nine interceptions. Ryan also had 11 fumbles, losing three.

Ehlinger is 0-2 with an interception, no touchdowns, 11 sacks and a lost fumble, while passing for a total of 304 yards.

It is the Colts’ inability to find a long-term solution at the position that ultimately cost Reich his job. Ehlinger is the sixth starter at the position for the Colts since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement before the 2019 season.

Saturday also announced that Bernhard Raimann will remain the starting left tackle. The rookie has started three games this season, including Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.