Sean McDermott: We’re still evaluating Josh Allen’s elbow

Getty Images

Entering Week 10, there is uncertainty about Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

After NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Allen will likely be limited in practice this week, head coach Sean McDermott said in his Monday video conference that the Bills are still evaluating the quarterback.

“We’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said. “I’ll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with you guys back on it on Wednesday.”

McDermott said he was aware of the report, but wants to see what the doctors tell him about Allen’s elbow before saying anything more definitive. He also wouldn’t go into the nature of the injury, whether it’s a pain issue or something structural.

“The one definite thing I can tell you is, we all know Josh and how competitive he is,” McDermott said. “He loves to compete, loves to be out there with his teammates. So, I would never count him out. But that is the one thing I do know about him, is that right now. The medical piece, we’re still evaluating it. I’ll know more, for myself even, tomorrow morning a little bit more. And then, I’ll next talk to you guys on Wednesday and I’ll update you then.”

Allen suffered the elbow injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets. He was still able to launch a deep ball on Buffalo’s last offensive play. After the game, he told reporters that he had a “slight pain” in his elbow, but would “work through it.”