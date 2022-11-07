Sean McVay: Everything’s got to be up for debate after loss to Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 11:06 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Rams offense has struggled all season and things may have hit their lowest point against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

They went three-and-out eight times while producing a season-low 206 yards of offense in a 16-13 loss. After the game was over, cornerback Jalen Ramsey sounded off about the offense’s shortcomings and head coach Sean McVay said that “changes have to be made” in the weeks to come.

McVay said that he didn’t know exactly what will be different, but that “everything’s got to be up for debate” as the team tries to salvage its season.

“We’re gonna stay connected throughout this,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “But we do have to be able to look inward and figure out what are some of the solutions, changes, adjustments, different things that we have to do to be able to get different results and different production from our offense. . . . As coaches we’re responsible for identifying the problems and trying to provide solutions, and then the player’s job to be able to go execute and be able to get it done. I have to be able to do my part first and foremost for them to be able to do theirs. And that’s where you always look at. You want to look inward first.”

The trade deadline has passed and there are limited options to shake things up in-house at this point in the season. The team has talked about re-signing wide receiver Odell Beckham on multiple occasions, but nothing has happened on that front and his return might not be enough to change the course of a season that has not gone how the Rams hoped.

9 responses to “Sean McVay: Everything’s got to be up for debate after loss to Bucs

  2. as in, whether or not you’re a nepotism hire and really not qualified to be a HC? Definitely, up for debate

  3. Well if my experience in being a Lions fan for many years tells me anything, it tells me this is about the time you will read a report that Stafford has been playing injured.

  7. You have to admit there’s been a pretty significant loss of coaching in that organization the last two years — tough to replace all that brain power.

  8. Yeah….the Rams story goes a little like this : Stan Kroenke was gifted a Super Bowl by his old pals in the NFL to include his fellow crony NFL team owners last season. NOW that he’s been told to write that check to St Louis to cover the penalty for moving the team to LA and Goodell & the NFL aren’t on the hook for it – their treating him like hot garbage. So the investment in Stafford was essentially a “one & done” for the Rams before they sink back in to mediocrity…but in that Division mediocre might get ya in the playoffs.

  9. If you sell out the future to win a Superbowl you really can’t complain. Of course if you do that and then don’t win it all … well, looking at you Broncos.

