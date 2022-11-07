Steve Wilks fires Panthers assistants Paul Pasqualoni, Evan Cooper

Getty Images

Two more assistant coaches have lost their jobs in the wake of the Panthers’ ugly loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni today, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

They’re the third and fourth assistants fired by Wilks since he became head coach. Wilks previously fired defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley immediately after Wilks was promoted to take over for the fired Matt Rhule.

All four coaches fired by Wilks have been close allies of Rhule. Cooper, Snow and Foley all worked for Rhule at both Temple and Baylor. Pasqualoni, the former Syracuse and UConn head coach, had become friends with Rhule when they were both college head coaches.