Tyler Conklin: We aren’t the same old Jets

Getty Images

The Jets were coming off a dismal loss to the Patriots and the Bills were 6-1, so there wasn’t any surprise to see that Buffalo were heavy favorites at MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s game.

The result of the game was a big surprise, however. The Jets defense smothered the Bills offense and quarterback Zach Wilson piloted a 13-play drive for the game-winning field goal in a 20-17 Jets victory that went down as the most shocking result of Week Nine.

It was the sixth win of the season for the Jets, so it probably shouldn’t have come as such a shock and tight end Tyler Conklin sent a message to those who are still feeling stunned by the Jets’ success this year.

“Everybody outside of this locker room didn’t think we had a chance, but it’s been the same story all season for us,” Conklin said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Everybody kind of thinks it’s going to be the same old Jets, right? Last week was, ‘Oh, the same old Jets.’ . . . Guess what? We’re not the same old Jets.”

The Jets have a bye in Week 10 and then return for a road game in New England in Week 10. If they can get a win there, it will be time for everyone in the league to retire the same old Jets label once and for all.