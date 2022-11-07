Tyreek Hill: I’m like a kid in a candy store

Posted by Josh Alper on November 7, 2022, 10:35 AM EST
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s remarkable start to his time with the Dolphins continued on Sunday.

Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 35-32 win over the Bears. He now has 76 catches for 1,104 yards on the year, which is the most receiving yards any player has had in the first nine games of a season and has him on pace to become the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

There was some question about whether Hill would be able to put up big numbers after leaving the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, but he’s put those to rest and he’s enjoyed himself while doing it.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store,” Hill said, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

It remains to be seen if Hill will force a rewrite of the record book at the end of the season, but there’s no doubt that the Dolphins got exactly what they were looking for when they made a trade for Hill this offseason.

7 responses to “Tyreek Hill: I’m like a kid in a candy store

  1. The dude is electric and impossible to cover. If Tua would ONE time over throw him it would make my day

  5. C’mon guys, a dude THAT fast will get underthrown from time to time. Not an indictment on Tua who has been fabulous so far. If it wasn’t for the concussions, he would already be in the MVP discussions. So should Hill for that matter even though a WR won’t win it this year.

  6. kayes says:
    November 7, 2022 at 10:42 am
    he might be on pace to shatter that record if Tua didnt underthrow him multiple times
    _________________________________________________[

    Tua is undefeated this season, leads the league is QBR, leads the league in 10+ passes, leads the league in 20 + passes, leads the league in accuracy with such throws, and it’s midway through the season in which one of his receivers hit 1,000 yards and another one is very close. Tua is hands down a franchise QB and I’m glad he’s my teams QB.

  7. I am not discrediting Tua in any way as he is extremely accurate within 20 yards and Hill is the perfect WR for him as he knows exactly where to go. Watching the game Tua does undertow to him often and Hill and Waddle have to make adjustments which they do. Tua does a great job 20 yards or less. Without Hill Miami would be done. They almost lost to Detroit and Chicago.

