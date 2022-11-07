Who will call plays for the Colts?

Posted by Mike Florio on November 7, 2022, 2:07 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday faces plenty of questions and challenges, as he makes a dramatic career shift. The most important question is this — who’s calling the plays on offense?

Former head coach Frank Reich did it. Last week, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired. Currently, there’s no one who has ever done it.

Candidates include quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, offensive line coach Chris Strausser, receivers coach Reggie Wayne, running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, and tight end coach Klayton Adams.

Or Saturday could hire an outsider to fill the vacant position of offensive coordinator. Maybe Saturday could bring ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky with him from Bristol to do the job.

No, that would be crazy. Almost as crazy as hiring an interim head coach with no college or pro coaching experience.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Who will call plays for the Colts?

  2. The Colts offense was limited anyway so whomever calls the play will be an upgrade. Maybe you could employ your real starter as a play caller. He has enough experience.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.