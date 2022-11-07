Who will call plays for the Colts?

Getty Images

Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday faces plenty of questions and challenges, as he makes a dramatic career shift. The most important question is this — who’s calling the plays on offense?

Former head coach Frank Reich did it. Last week, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired. Currently, there’s no one who has ever done it.

Candidates include quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, offensive line coach Chris Strausser, receivers coach Reggie Wayne, running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, and tight end coach Klayton Adams.

Or Saturday could hire an outsider to fill the vacant position of offensive coordinator. Maybe Saturday could bring ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky with him from Bristol to do the job.

No, that would be crazy. Almost as crazy as hiring an interim head coach with no college or pro coaching experience.