Xavier McKinney out for multiple weeks with hand injury suffered in bye week ATV accident

The Giants didn’t play in Week Nine with their bye. But New York still took a loss in what has started out as a very positive season.

On Monday morning, safety Xavier McKinney announced via social media that he’ll miss the next few games after suffering a hand injury during a bye week vacation.

“During our bye week, I went away to Cabo,” McKinney said in his statement. “While there, I joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs. Unfortunately, I had an accident and injured my hand. The injury will keep me sidelined for a few weeks. I will do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible so I can contribute to what we’re building here in NY.”

It’s an unfortunate injury for the Giants, as McKinney is a key contributor to the club’s defense. He’s played every defensive snap in New York’s first eight games, recording 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed.

The Giants will play Houston in Week 10 and Detroit in Week 11. But then they’ll take on Dallas for Thanksgiving in Week 12.

6 responses to “Xavier McKinney out for multiple weeks with hand injury suffered in bye week ATV accident

  2. I’ve been to Cabo. I’ve been on the “guided” ATV tour. It basically means, take tourists into the desert and let them act like idiots on four wheelers. I can see how this happened.

  4. Team captain riding ATVs on the bye week. Nice example. Wonder if he did any cliff diving while he was there? Clearly has his priorities in order…

  5. bigblu says:
    November 7, 2022 at 12:02 pm
    Well at least he didnt do a Plexico Buress move…
    ————————————————
    Ha! Right on! I had forgotten all about that moron!

