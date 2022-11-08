Aaron Rodgers hopes Mike McCarthy gets “really positive” reception at Lambeau Field

Posted by Josh Alper on November 8, 2022, 3:51 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions - NFL Football Game
Getty Images

Things didn’t end well for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, but that’s not the memory that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes the team’s fans have in mind this week.

McCarthy will be back at Lambeau Field as the head coach of the Cowboys for the first time since he was fired with four games remaining in the 2018 season. That firing came after McCarthy won 135 games over 13 seasons with the team and after he won a Super Bowl with Rodgers running the offense, which are things that Rodgers hopes people have in mind when it comes time to welcome McCarthy back to the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Really positive, I think,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I hope that the fans show a lot of gratitude and appreciation for his 13 seasons and a championship and a lot of great memories over the years. He’s got a street named for him. That’s pretty special. But I hope that the fans give him the reception he deserves.”

As for his own relationship with McCarthy, Rodgers said that winning a title is “always gonna connect us and bond us, and with time, it’s just increased the greater gratitude that I have for him, the time we spent together, the love I have for him and the appreciation for what he meant to my career.” Rodgers’ comments show that the appreciation runs deep, but the desire to see McCarthy enjoy his return to Green Bay only goes so far.

The Packers have lost five straight games and Rodgers closed out the interview by saying “we gotta get a win” regardless of what else is going on this Sunday.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Aaron Rodgers hopes Mike McCarthy gets “really positive” reception at Lambeau Field

  1. He deserves a better reception from the Lambeau faithful than you A-A-Ron, that’s for sure.

  3. Packer fans are just hoping to see more than a couple field goals. What’s the ceiling for their offense these days? 17 points? Maybe 20 if they get a couple takeaways on the opponents side of the field?

  4. Rodgers played a major role in McCarthy getting fired, did he not? Now he wants to make sure that the crowd to gives him a positive reception? What a hypocrite.

  6. Rodgers played a major role in McCarthy getting fired, did he not? Now he wants to make sure that the crowd to gives him a positive reception? What a hypocrite. I hope the Cowboys blow their doors off.

  7. There might be a few boo’s, but Green Bay fans are pretty classy. I’m thinking it will mostly be a warm reception for ol’ Barney Rubble. That’s not to say they won’t hate on the cowboys and want the Packers to win. Blame Rodgers all you want for McCarthy’s firing, but 13 years is a long time. He’d gotten stale, the team was losing. This is what happens.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.