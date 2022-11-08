Aaron Rodgers hopes Mike McCarthy gets “really positive” reception at Lambeau Field

Getty Images

Things didn’t end well for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay, but that’s not the memory that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes the team’s fans have in mind this week.

McCarthy will be back at Lambeau Field as the head coach of the Cowboys for the first time since he was fired with four games remaining in the 2018 season. That firing came after McCarthy won 135 games over 13 seasons with the team and after he won a Super Bowl with Rodgers running the offense, which are things that Rodgers hopes people have in mind when it comes time to welcome McCarthy back to the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Really positive, I think,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I hope that the fans show a lot of gratitude and appreciation for his 13 seasons and a championship and a lot of great memories over the years. He’s got a street named for him. That’s pretty special. But I hope that the fans give him the reception he deserves.”

As for his own relationship with McCarthy, Rodgers said that winning a title is “always gonna connect us and bond us, and with time, it’s just increased the greater gratitude that I have for him, the time we spent together, the love I have for him and the appreciation for what he meant to my career.” Rodgers’ comments show that the appreciation runs deep, but the desire to see McCarthy enjoy his return to Green Bay only goes so far.

The Packers have lost five straight games and Rodgers closed out the interview by saying “we gotta get a win” regardless of what else is going on this Sunday.