Bears on pace to set new NFL record for rushing yards in a season

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields set a new NFL record for rushing yards in a regular-season game by a quarterback on Sunday, and the Bears may set a new NFL record for rushing yards in a season.

Through nine games, the Bears have 1,759 rushing yards this season. That puts them on pace to gain 3,323 yards in a 17-game season.

That would be a new NFL record. The current record is 3,296 rushing yards, set by the Ravens in 2019. The Ravens, of course, did it in 16 games, and the Bears may need the benefit of a 17th game if they’re going to break the record.

Fields is the Bears’ leading rushing with 602 yards, while Khalil Herbert is next with 586 yards and David Montgomery has added 397 yards. Fields and Herbert are both on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards, which would make the Bears just the eighth team ever to have two players top 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.

The Bears’ offense got off to a slow start this season, but since changing the offense to call more designed quarterback runs and allowing Fields to make full use of his athletic talents, a flip has been switched. Now the Bears have an offense that no defense wants to face.