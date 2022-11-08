Ben McAdoo: Baker Mayfield has not failed, he got injured

Getty Images

The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield and made him their starting quarterback to open the season, but P.J. Walker took over for him after a Week Five ankle injury and Walker has remained in the job despite Mayfield being able to play.

Mayfield replaced Walker at halftime of last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals with the Panthers trailing 35-0 and he was able to lead them to three touchdowns over the final 30 minutes of play. That uptick wasn’t enough for Mayfield to return to the starting lineup against the Falcons Thursday, however. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Walker will be back in the starting lineup.

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said the quarterback call was Wilks’ to make and that Walker’s bad half doesn’t negate good things he’s done since moving into the job. He also took issue with a question about why Mayfield failed to live up to expectations this season.

“Baker has not failed. Baker got injured. . . . I think Baker’s a tremendous leader for us,” McAdoo said at a press conference. “He had momnts of playing well before the injury. He had a rough game the game getting injured, but that doesn’t mean it’s a failure. We still have a lot of football left to play.”

Mayfield has recovered from his injury, so the team’s decision to stick with Walker isn’t one based on health any longer. Should Thursday night look anything like Sunday, the team might be revisiting that decision.