Broncos to put Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve

Word last week was that Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry would miss time with a groin injury and he is set to miss at least four games before he’ll be ready to return.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cushenberry is going on injured reserve. The earliest that he will be able to return is the Week 14 game against the Chiefs.

Graham Glasgow is the likeliest replacement for Cushenberry in the starting lineup when the Broncos take on the Titans in Nashville in Week 10.

The Broncos are expected to fill Cushenberry’s roster spot by signing safety Anthony Harris off the practice squad. Harris started 44 games for the Vikings and Eagles over the last two seasons and he’s made two appearances for the Broncos this season.