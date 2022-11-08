Browns waive Herb Miller

Getty Images

The Browns have let go of one of their defensive backs.

Cleveland announced the team has waived Herb Miller on Tuesday.

Miller appeared in four games for the club this season. He played exclusively on special teams, amassing 64 snaps with one fumble recovery.

Miller has appeared in 17 career games with no starts.

The Browns also announced they’ve signed receiver Cyril Grayson to their practice squad. He’s appeared in 10 games with three starts, catching 10 passes for 212 yards with a pair of touchdowns last year for Tampa Bay.