Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2022, 12:46 PM EST
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

ESPN’s Dan Orlovksy worked, until Monday, with Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Orlovsky could soon be working with Saturday again, possibly.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Orlovsky didn’t rule out joining Saturday’s coaching staff in Indianapolis.

In his initial remarks on the subject, it became clear that Monday’s horseshoe surprise wasn’t a bolt from the blue.

“My initial thought was ‘wow,’ and then — I work with Jeff two days a week and I’m constantly in conversation with him, and my brain went back to all the conversations that he and I have had over the last, like, six weeks,” Orlovsky said. “And in the moment, I didn’t put two and two together. But as yesterday unfolded, I was like, ‘Oh, now it all makes sense.’ You know, we would have these really detailed conversations about what was going on in the NFL and, you know, teams that were doing things well, teams that weren’t doing things well. Scheme, philosophy, identity, coaching, all that stuff. And, you know, kind of when the news broke it made a lot more sense why and how we had those conversations.”

Orlovsky, who played for the Colts in 2011, was asked whether Saturday has offered the former NFL quarterback a job as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

“Not directly, no,” Orlovsky said.

Dan Patrick then asked Dan Orlovsky what that means.

“Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching,” Orlovsky said. “We’ve had some really good, in-depth conversations of like what coaching looks like. Who are the good ones, who are the bad ones. My interest level in it. Where I am in the present moment. That’s when I look back and I’m like, ‘Aha.’ You know, like, I think he was gathering kind of a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

Orlovsky added that he and Saturday exchanged texts on Monday, that they decided to “touch base later,” and that Saturday has “not directly offered me anything, no.”

Dan Patrick then asked whether Orlovsky will lobby for a job on Saturday’s staff.

“No, I won’t lobby,” Orlovsky said. “I’ve made myself pretty clear to Jeff, I want to coach one day. I’m very much so interested in it. Candidly, as the days go on and on, you get more and more interested in it. I miss that part of football.”

Maybe he won’t be missing it for long.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Dan Orlovsky doesn’t rule out joining Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis

  1. Dans first order of business once on the Colts staff; Petition league office to widen the Endzone.

  5. Two totally unqualified white guys? Brian Flores’ legal team is LOVING these developments.

  6. Geeze Irsay, why don’t you just hire the entire ESPN NFL crew….at least the ones that have absolutely no coaching experience?

  7. This is becoming a complete joke! If course he’ll grab the cash while he can get it! He’s not stupid, but that an owner has gone this far off the rails is grounds for them considering throwing him in with Snyder to be removed for the good of the game!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.