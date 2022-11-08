Dennis Allen: No consideration to benching Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Saints coach Dennis Allen says he is not considering benching quarterback Andy Dalton.

Asked after Monday night’s loss to the Ravens whether he considered making a change at quarterback, Allen answered, “No, I didn’t.”

Allen said Dalton was far from the only one to blame for the offense not doing much in the Saints’ 27-13 loss.

“There was a lot that wasn’t good offensively tonight. There was a lot of dirty hands in that,” Allen said.

Dalton completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Asked if the performance changed his commitment to Dalton, Allen again answered, “No.”

Jameis Winston opened the season as the Saints’ starting quarterback but hasn’t played since getting hurt in Week Three. Winston is healthy now and could play, but Allen seems to believe Dalton gives his team its best chance to win, despite Monday night’s loss.