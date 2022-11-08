Eagles sign Andre Chachere to active roster

Getty Images

The Eagles opened up a roster spot when they put defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve last week and they filled it on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed safety Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad. They also signed tackle Fred Johnson to their practice squad.

Chachere has appeared in three games as a gameday elevation from the practice squad this season. He has seen all of his playing time on special teams and he’s been credited with two tackles.

Chachere also appeared in 16 games last year. He had 15 tackles and a tackle for loss in those appearances.