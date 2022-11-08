Falcons’ practice report remains unchanged

The Falcons got in their first on-field work of the week two days before they kickoff against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Their practice report remained unchanged from Wednesday’s estimated report.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and safety Erik Harris (foot) were non-participants again as was tight end Feleipe Franks (calf).

Terrell has missed two consecutive games and Harris was inactive Sunday. Cornell Armstrong has filled in for Terrell, and Jovante Moffatt was the top reserve last week as a practice-squad elevation.

Franks was injured during Sunday’s game.

Earlier Tuesday, the Falcons placed interior offensive lineman Matt Hennessy on injured reserve with a knee injury. Colby Gossett finished the game at left guard.

