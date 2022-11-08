Frank Reich: Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach again

Posted by Charean Williams on November 8, 2022, 5:30 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Getty Images

The Colts gave Frank Reich his first head coaching job. He hopes it’s not his last.

Colts owner Jim Irsay fired Reich in a phone call Monday morning.

Reich told Mike Chappell of Fox 59 that, in the short term, he and his wife, Linda, are driving to North Carolina to visit children and grandchildren, and taking time to decompress. After that, Reich hopes to find the next coaching job.

“I think you keep all your options open,’’ Reich told Chappell. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.’’

Reich, 60, leaves Indianapolis with a 41-35-1 record that includes a 1-2 mark in two playoff appearances. He regrets his Colts failed to win the AFC South and never seriously challenged for a Super Bowl title.

The Colts, who named former player Jeff Saturday as interim coach, are 3-5-1 and have lost three in a row.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,’’ Reich said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season, but I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team.

“I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted.’’

17 responses to “Frank Reich: Obviously, my desire is to be a head coach again

  1. He might get a 2nd HC job but not a 3rd. Nobody wants to be known as the 3rd Reich team.

    I’m probably gonna go to hell for this joke but it is funny.

  2. My first thought when Saturday was hired was because these analysts on tv seem to know what teams lack and Irsay just wants an honest observation of from someone on how to move forward w/best head coach pick & players they should bring in.

    This season is an obvious lost cause and Irsay just wants to change the team’s direction asap and is looking for input from someone he obviously trusts and respects.

  3. Coaches are in many ways only as good as the players their generals managers provide them. Mainly quarterback. Reich is a quality guy and competent coach. Deserves another shot.

  4. BUFFALO BILLS SIGN THIS MAN……THE FANS THE CITY THE TEAM WOULD ALL GO BANANAAAAAAAAAA

    I say this as a die hard Bills fan🙏🏼

  5. Should’ve from Day 1 stuck to your guns backing your #1 QB this year, as well as, last year. He has no heart and did whatever the owner told him. He’s the HC…Irsay is an idiot

  6. Fired from a phone call? Irsay really is a piece of ?????
    Got nerve to talk about Daniel Snyder! Sad!!

  7. Joe Mixon says:
    November 8, 2022 at 5:38 pm
    He might get a 2nd HC job but not a 3rd. Nobody wants to be known as the 3rd Reich team.

    I’m probably gonna go to hell for this joke but it is funny.
    ______________________________________________________________

    If you’re going to hell, it was well worth it for that one! Well done.

  8. I think Frank R. has credibility as a coach, and can be selective in his next opportunity. I don’t see him jumping at the first thing that comes his way; he can disregard junk like the Raiders, for example.

  9. Frank Reich seems like a good and decent man, but he came in with the reputation as some kind of QB whisperer / offensive genius, chose three consecutive experienced QBs and didn’t seem to get anything out of any of them.

  10. Fire a person with that much responsibility over the phone. Jim Irsay you are a MORON. Almost all owners built their wealth and purchased their teams. You had your team HANDED to you. You brag you have been in the league 52 years, what were you 15 years old. You act like you are the moral authority in the league. Ha, you have no morals.

  11. And that’s how fundamentally rock-solid is the NFL coach recycling industry. Within 24 hours Frank Reich has already tossed his name back into the ring.

  13. I would never blame a coach or anyone else that was fired by Jim Irsay. If he had the best coach in the world or the best GM, he’d never know. It’s sad. The Raiders are in a similar situation. It really doesn’t require any intelligence to inherit a football team.

  15. Israel is smart. He hired Jeff Saturday for the following reasons
    1. If he pans out as HC great
    2. If he doesn’t then tanking is made easy
    3. Jeff is so energetic ge trusts to do his bidding as an interim

  16. Hard to assess a good HC when he’s had a different QB every year he was a coach there.

  17. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    November 8, 2022 at 5:40 pm
    Coaches are in many ways only as good as the players their generals managers provide them. Mainly quarterback. Reich is a quality guy and competent coach. Deserves another shot.
    —————————————————————-
    You think the Colts GM made all the decisions on free agents/draft picks? Even if Reich didn’t make any final decisions, it would be crazy to think he was not heavily involved in the decision making process.

