Jerry Jones: We anticipate having Ezekiel Elliott back against Packers

The word before the Cowboys’ bye week was that they expected running back Ezekiel Elliott to recover from his knee injury in time to face the Packers in Week 10 and Elliott’s absence from practice on Monday hasn’t changed that outlook.

Head coach Jerry Jones was on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and he said that the team still believes Elliott will be well enough to play in Green Bay on Sunday.

“It’s anticipated he’ll be ready to go,” Jones said.

The Cowboys will practice again on Wednesday and they’ll release their first injury report of the week after that session.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns while sharing time in the backfield with Tony Pollard this season. Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns.