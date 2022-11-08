Jim Irsay justifies Jeff Saturday hire by saying NFL coaches are “afraid”

Owner/CEO Of The Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay Hosts Reception Celebrating 100th Birthday Of Late Literary Pioneer Jack Kerouac
Well, Jim Irsay, good luck convincing any experienced NFL coaches with viable options to apply for your permanent head-coaching job after the season.

In clumsily attempting to justify the unjustifiable decision to ignore any candidate with, you know, actual experience coaching in the NFL or college football, Irsay turned it around, claiming that he actually wanted someone without experience.

“I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience,” Irsay told reporters regarding new interim coach Jeff Saturday. “I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear that’s in this league. Because it’s tough for all our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics. And it gets difficult. I mean, he doesn’t have all that. He doesn’t have that fear.”

Beyond the fact that Irsay recklessly cast aspersions on every current NFL head coach and assistant coach by calling them chicken, his statement makes no sense. Analytics has become a tool that pushes coaches away from their fears. Analytics has made previously unconventional decisions far more conventional, making those decisions easier to defend when the time comes for media and fans to criticize a failed outcome. Coaches who rely on analytics aren’t operating out of fear, they’re operating out of bravado.

Besides, what did Irsay think he was getting when he hired Frank Reich away from the Eagles, a team that has made analytics a way of life? Currently, the Philly approach is proving to be pretty damn special.

Making Irsay’s take make even less sense is that fact that, typically, it’s the coach who has to be coaxed to ditch gut instinct and other qualitative, old-school factors to go all in on the numbers and the formulas and the predictive math that says, for example, going for it on fourth and two from your own 35 leads to a 39-percent chance of winning, and that punting leads to a 35-percent chance of victory. (I made up those numbers, but it probably wouldn’t be very difficult to design a mathematical model that would sit out those results, since the person who designs the model controls the variables.)

And, yes, Irsay will have to find a way to walk those comments back when the time comes to hire a coach for 2023 and beyond. Maybe the hidden genius of his strategy is that he’s trying to preemptively sabotage the pool of interested coaches, making it easier to stick with Saturday for all Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays next year.

But that would be giving Irsay way too much credit. Based on Monday, he deserves very little. If any.

21 responses to “Jim Irsay justifies Jeff Saturday hire by saying NFL coaches are “afraid”

  1. They are tanking plain and simple. Should have fired the GM as well and put Pat McAfee there for the rest of the season. Then you are just a couple more guys short of a clown car acting as a football team.

  2. It all started about a week or so ago, but two years from now when Jim is forced to sell his franchise, we will remember today as when it all began.

  3. The Colts problems go deeper than the head coach. I was roundly ridiculed for suggesting that Matt Pryor was not a good player, let alone a starting caliber LT. Without good play from the offensive line, the Colts can’t expect good play from the QB or the rest of the offense. Jeff Saturday won’t be able to fix that.

  4. Coaches are afraid and go to analytics?

    Sounds like an owner behind the times.

    Draft a good QB and things will turn around .

  5. “Coaches who rely on analytics aren’t operating out of fear, they’re operating out of bravado.”
    I’d say that it is neither. Instead, it is relying on logic, something we all should be doing much more.

  7. This ‘experiment’ will be a most fascinating follow through the second half of the season (and into the offseason).

  8. I think this hire is about 1 thing — winning the locker room back. It was obvious from Ryan Kelly’s comments that Matt Ryan’s benching didn’t sit well in the locker room. The O-Line is also the most criticized unit on the Colts team. Jeff Saturday addresses both those problems. He will command respect of the players and give the O-line the chance to feel like they have someone who believes in them and understands the issues.

    Is it an unconventional hire? For sure. Is it a risky hire? Maybe, but they don’t have much to lose. But if there’s a guy with no head coaching experience that could win this locker room back and fix the O-line problems, Jeff Saturday is probably the one guy that could do that. It might not be as crazy a decision as you guys think.

  11. If this isnt the most blatant sign of tanking I dont know what is. Irsay is tired of the QB disaster he team has made for itself. He wants a shot at another Luck or Manning.

  12. he fired frank for wentz. soon he’ll fire ballard for matty ice and reich. saturday should have stayed on tv slinging pancakes around and dancing like a fool….

  13. This is the crazy world we live in where experience is now seen as a negative and the less you know going in the better because that just means you have more “new” ideas.

  16. I get what Irsay is saying.Coaches are afraid to trust their instincts, conventional wisdom and common sense and are now making goofy calls by ignoring momentum,flow of the game and situations.

  17. Balance! Balance! Balance! My goodness there is no balance anymore. Yes, analytics play a role, but common sense should as well. In no way does any one play ever determine a game. It is the cumulative effect of plays that made any given one play unique but not game determining. If I do X then my win % probability is Y – this discounts the variables of every other play wich includes player effort, player skill, player psychology, player physiology, weather, substitutions, fan noise, a duck walking onto the field etc. Bottom line, nuance allows for analytics, but it shouldn’t be the major point of reference.

  18. And Irsay is paying a QB big money not to play because, wait for it, he’s afraid he’ll get hurt.

