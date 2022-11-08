Josh McDaniels: I’m definitely not going to panic and say we need to uproot everything

Getty Images

At the season’s midpoint, the Raiders are a disappointing 2-6. The club has lost three games when leading by at least 17 points, including Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

In his first season as head coach, Josh McDaniels said in his Monday press conference that the team is looking at ways to change the results — noting some of the things that need to change are “very minor.”

“I definitely am not going to go in there and panic and say we need to uproot everything we’ve done. That’s not really the right thing to do,” McDaniels said. “There’s things we’re doing very well, there’s things that we need to do better. And I think for us to try to figure out what those are and then address them and address them in the right way.

“The truth is what’s important and if there’s something we can do better with the scheme that we’re using or the players that we’re using with them, then we’ll try to do that. If there’s something that needs to change, whether schematically or put different people in different personnel groupings or what have you to make it go a little better for us, then we’ll have to try and take a look at that too.”

Despite facing significant turmoil in 2021, the Raiders finished 10-7 and made the postseason for just the second time since advancing to the Super Bowl in 2002. Unless things change quickly, Las Vegas won’t come close to a playoff berth in 2022.