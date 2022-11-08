Josh McDaniels: I’m definitely not going to panic and say we need to uproot everything

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 8, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints
At the season’s midpoint, the Raiders are a disappointing 2-6. The club has lost three games when leading by at least 17 points, including Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jaguars.

In his first season as head coach, Josh McDaniels said in his Monday press conference that the team is looking at ways to change the results — noting some of the things that need to change are “very minor.”

“I definitely am not going to go in there and panic and say we need to uproot everything we’ve done. That’s not really the right thing to do,” McDaniels said. “There’s things we’re doing very well, there’s things that we need to do better. And I think for us to try to figure out what those are and then address them and address them in the right way.

“The truth is what’s important and if there’s something we can do better with the scheme that we’re using or the players that we’re using with them, then we’ll try to do that. If there’s something that needs to change, whether schematically or put different people in different personnel groupings or what have you to make it go a little better for us, then we’ll have to try and take a look at that too.”

Despite facing significant turmoil in 2021, the Raiders finished 10-7 and made the postseason for just the second time since advancing to the Super Bowl in 2002. Unless things change quickly, Las Vegas won’t come close to a playoff berth in 2022.

14 responses to “Josh McDaniels: I’m definitely not going to panic and say we need to uproot everything

  2. Why – Why???? Just why would things be different this time in Vegas than they were with the Broncos. Just because he is a good OC doesnt make him a good coach and actually the Billy Bel coaching tree is full of those guys who end up returning to the Pats. So coaching trees have successful proteges some do not – this tree has some pretty shaky branches

  3. Someone above him needs to fire McDaniels and take control immediately. The Rudderless Raiders are complete abomination.

  5. It’s funny how every genius offensive coordinator for Tom Brady turned out to be a pretty bad coach. Charlie Weis / Bill O’Brien / Josh McDaniels all kind of suck. You could probably have put Belichick’s weirdo looking goofy haired son in as offensive coordinator for Brady and he would have gotten a head coaching job.

  7. It’s been hard to pull for my team this year….considering the dumpster fire we fought and played through to get to the playoffs last year, I’m actually really shocked McDaniels hasn’t been shown the door yet. He may be a great offensive mind, but this is the second time he’s shown he isn’t head coach material.

  9. He’s still young but McDaniels should not receive another shot no matter what he does after he goes back to New England.

  10. It’s hard to judge McDaniels a failure when the organization/management above him is so abysmal.

  12. Pretty sure this team went to the playoffs last year, the major change was the coaching staff and FO. If something is going to be uprooted…

  13. Josh McDaniels was clueless in Denver & more clueless in Las Vegas! There are Head Coaches that CAN & DO coach well & some are just aren’t up to the task and destined to be good Coordinators.

  14. Josh speaks like someone who has already gotten assurances from Mark Davis that he is getting at least another year as head coach no matter what.

    Sorry Raiders fans.

