Posted by Mike Florio on November 8, 2022, 7:10 PM EST
Potential majority, and minority, owners are lining up for a chance to be involved with the Commanders.

Basketball star Kevin Durant recently told ESPN that he wants in.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Durant has been a lifelong fan of the franchise. He expressed surprise that owner Daniel Snyder is willing to sell.

“I mean, how long has he had it now — 20-something years?” Durant said. “He’s probably the only owner I’ve known since I’ve been alive for the . . . Commanders. So it’s definitely shocking to see him put them up because it’s his baby. NFL teams are precious, they’re important.

“But that’s going to be a team that everybody — everybody wants to be a part of the league. It’s one of the most lucrative teams in sports, so I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of bidders.”

Indeed there will. Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion. If the competition becomes sufficiently fierce, it could go for even more than that.

Celebrity limited partners like Durant and Matthew McConaughey can give a potential ownership group some sizzle. In McConaughey’s case, an existing friendship with Snyder could be the difference, if the various financial packages are close.

7 responses to “Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders ownership group

  1. Might as well make Durant headcoach. Only slightly more ridiculous than what the Colts did.

  3. These celeb groups are always mentioned when a team goes up for sale. But teams always end up getting sold to the Cheez-It heir or Walmart family.

  4. People forget that Snyder owns the stadiums, the land and all the land in Ashburn VA where their training complex and offices are. The 7B price tag is arguably that high because of this.

    Hopefully Bezos cash apps 7B to Snyder To get this thing done quickly!! I know this lifelong fan can’t wait to see Snyder go!

  5. Durant only latches on to ride the coattails of champions. And the Commanders definitely ain’t that.

  6. These teams should be nationalized. Taxpayers are already paying for their stadium and buy their tickets.

