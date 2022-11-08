Kevin Durant wants to join Commanders ownership group

Getty Images

Potential majority, and minority, owners are lining up for a chance to be involved with the Commanders.

Basketball star Kevin Durant recently told ESPN that he wants in.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully it’s somebody nice. I heard [Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Durant has been a lifelong fan of the franchise. He expressed surprise that owner Daniel Snyder is willing to sell.

“I mean, how long has he had it now — 20-something years?” Durant said. “He’s probably the only owner I’ve known since I’ve been alive for the . . . Commanders. So it’s definitely shocking to see him put them up because it’s his baby. NFL teams are precious, they’re important.

“But that’s going to be a team that everybody — everybody wants to be a part of the league. It’s one of the most lucrative teams in sports, so I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of bidders.”

Indeed there will. Snyder reportedly wants $7 billion. If the competition becomes sufficiently fierce, it could go for even more than that.

Celebrity limited partners like Durant and Matthew McConaughey can give a potential ownership group some sizzle. In McConaughey’s case, an existing friendship with Snyder could be the difference, if the various financial packages are close.