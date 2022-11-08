Kliff Kingsbury: We’ll keep feeding Robbie Anderson reps

Getty Images

The Cardinals brought in receiver Robbie Anderson with a midseason trade designed to boost the club’s offense.

Through three games, Anderson hasn’t done much at all.

The receiver played sparingly in the Week Seven win over New Orleans and the Week Eight loss to Minnesota, on the field for 19 snaps combined. But Anderson started the Week Nine loss to Seattle and played 83 percent of the offensive snaps.

He finished with one reception for -4 yards.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Monday that it’s expected for an in-season acquisition to take time to get acclimated in the offense.

“Like I said, there’s not a lot of time for teaching when you’re installing trying to win games and so he’s done a good job,” Kingsbury said. “He’s been on it and studying hard. It’s just one thing to study it and know it, and then you go in a game, and it’s full speed and executed at a high level. We’ll keep feeding him reps and, hopefully he gets comfortable here pretty quickly.”

However, there are players that come in and get it going right away. Fresh off a trade from Detroit to Minnesota, tight end T.J. Hockenson caught all nine of his targets for 70 yards in the Vikings’ Week Nine win over the Commanders.

DeAndre Hopkins is always going to be quarterback Kyler Murray‘s primary target at receiver. But at 3-6, Arizona generally needs more offensively. We’ll see if Anderson will be more involved when the Cardinals take on the Rams in Week 10.