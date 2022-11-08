No news on Josh Allen’s elbow injury, for now

USA TODAY Sports

Monday saw a flurry of reports and official comments regarding the injury suffered by Bills quarterback Josh Allen when his elbow was bent awkwardly and violently late in the Week Nine loss to the Jets. On Tuesday, there was no news.

As noted during Tuesday morning’s PFT Live, the words uttered by coach Sean McDermott on Monday painted a much different picture when considered with the audio and video of his delivery of the message. He seemed anything but upbeat; indeed, McDermott came off as borderline glum.

On Tuesday night, receiver Stefon Diggs tweeted, “Rejoice…” Given the broader context, with Bills Mafia holding it breath like the real mafia sweating out a search warrant, Diggs may have been conveying good news, in vague fashion.

Regardless, the issue remains far from resolved. Allen has an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament. It didn’t stop him from launching a bazooka shot to Gabe Davis late in the game. But the extra stress on his arm surely didn’t make things any better.

Come Wednesday, there will be news — one way or the other. Allen will practice, or he won’t. He’ll be limited, unless he isn’t. And to the extent that Allen misses time in practice, backup Case Keenum will get the first-team reps in advance of a game against the team he took to the NFC Championship during his one-year stint in Minnesota, five years ago.